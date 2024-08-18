Who's at Fault for Ravi Teja's Constant Movie Failures?

Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Borse, was released on August 15, but it received mixed reviews after its release. Though the movie received lots of negative talks, the actor Ravi Teja has started his next project. None of his recent films impressed the fans after Dhamaka, and fans showed their disappointment in his movies.

Fans started criticising Ravi Teja for not selecting the proper scripts and he is not taking care of the movie story. He was known for his mass action and potential acting, but he often chose movies that were different from his potential. His recent Ravanasura failed to impress the audience, though the actor did his best but failed at execution. Ravi Teja is the actor who gave many chances to the new directors, but they could have used the actor's potential in the right way.

With a unique story, Eagle and Tiger Nageshwara Rao still needed to reach its level. In contrast, Amar Akbar Anthony and Touch Chesi Chudu failed with the routine story. In every way, the movies of the Dhamaka actor need to reach the expectations of the audience and fans. The fans anticipated the actor's success with Mr Bachchan, but his visibility failed at the theatres.

Ravi Teja is currently working on a new project with Samajavaragamana director Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Fans are eager to see the actors bounce back in movies and have high expectations for this future release. Only two of the 12 films in which Ravi Teja played the lead role after Raja the Great were commercial successes. As this has a significant effect on the industry, he now needs to concentrate on selecting solid screenplays.

