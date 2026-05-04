Marking her birthday on May 4, the makers of Vishwambhara unveiled the much-awaited first look of Trisha Krishnan from the film, introducing her character ‘Avani’. The reveal has quickly grabbed attention, with fans praising her elegant and captivating screen presence.

The team extended birthday wishes to the actress, stating that her portrayal of Avani will be “elegant and enchanting,” hinting at a character that blends grace with mystique. The poster showcases Trisha in a visually striking avatar, reinforcing the film’s larger-than-life, fantasy-driven narrative.

Vishwambhara, headlined by Chiranjeevi, is being directed by Vassishta and is positioned as a grand cinematic spectacle. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati under UV Creations banner.

The makers have been promoting the film with the tagline “Mega Mass Beyond the Universe,” indicating a high-scale entertainer that blends fantasy elements with mass appeal. With Trisha’s character now revealed, anticipation around the project has further intensified.

Vishwambhara is slated for a theatrical release soon, with more updates expected in the coming weeks.