Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Hit

The Malayalam film Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is all set for its OTT release after a successful run in theatres. The movie, which released on April 10, 2026 during the Vishu festival, received a good response from audiences, especially for its mix of dark comedy and thriller elements.

Now, the film is ready to reach a wider audience through digital streaming. The OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix, and the movie is expected to start streaming from May 8, 2026.

The story continues from the first part and follows a family that gets caught in a complicated situation involving secrets and unexpected events. As problems increase, the family tries to protect themselves while dealing with tension and confusion, which leads to both serious and humorous moments.

The film stars actors like Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, and Vinay Forrt. It is directed by Krishnadas Murali and is a sequel to the earlier film Bharathanatyam, which became popular later through OTT streaming.

In simple terms, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a dark comedy thriller that mixes suspense with humor. If you missed watching it in theatres, you can soon watch it online on Netflix from May 8.