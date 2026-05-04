Trisha Visits Vijay’s Residence in Chennai Amid TVK Surge in Tamil Nadu Polls

Actress Trisha Krishnan made headlines on her 43rd birthday after she was seen visiting the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai. The visit happened on May 4, the same day when Tamil Nadu election results were being counted.

Earlier in the day, Trisha began her birthday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, where she offered prayers. Photos and videos from her temple visit quickly went viral on social media.

Later, she travelled to Chennai and was seen arriving at Vijay’s residence. A video of her reaching his house also surfaced online and gained wide attention.

At the same time, Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was performing strongly in the election counting. Early trends showed the party leading in over 100 seats, making it a major talking point across the state.

The timing of Trisha’s visit created a lot of buzz among fans and on social media, especially because she and Vijay are a popular on-screen pair in Tamil cinema. However, there is no official confirmation about the reason for her visit.

In simple terms, Trisha celebrated her birthday with a temple visit and later visited Vijay’s home in Chennai, which quickly became a trending topic due to the ongoing election results and Vijay’s political rise.