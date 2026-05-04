What's Driving Indian Stock Market Rally? Election Results 2026 and Key Reasons

The Indian equity markets opened the week on a strong note, with benchmark indices surging nearly 1% on Monday. Early trends from ongoing state election results—particularly in West Bengal—along with supportive global cues, lifted investor sentiment.

By 10:35 am, the BSE Sensex had climbed over 600 points to hover around the 77,500 mark, while the Nifty 50 rose more than 150 points to trade above 24,150. The rally added over ₹5.4 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, taking it close to ₹469 lakh crore.

Among the top gainers, shares of Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki surged over 4% each. Other notable performers included Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra, all rising more than 2%. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined nearly 3%.

Volatility eased, with the India VIX falling over 4.5% to 17.65. The rally was broad-based as midcap and smallcap indices gained over 1% each. Sectorally, auto and realty stocks led the charge, while FMCG and PSU banking stocks also posted strong gains. Market breadth remained positive, with over 2,200 stocks advancing on the NSE.

What’s Driving the Market Rally?

1) Election Trends Boost Sentiment

Early counting trends from multiple states, especially West Bengal, indicated a strong showing by the BJP, which is leading in early tallies. Markets are closely tracking these developments as political stability is often seen as a positive trigger.

However, market experts caution that such election-driven rallies may be short-lived. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments noted that the impact is largely sentiment-driven and may not sustain over the long term.

2) Trump’s Plan to Ease Hormuz Crisis

US President Donald Trump announced a plan—“Project Freedom”—to assist ships stranded due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran. The move has raised hopes of easing supply disruptions and restoring trade flows in the region.

3) Cooling Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices softened, with Brent crude slipping to around $108 per barrel and WTI to about $101. The easing prices have reduced inflationary concerns and provided relief to import-heavy economies like India.

4) Positive Global Market Cues

Global markets supported the rally, with Asian indices trading higher. South Korea’s Kospi surged nearly 5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s Weighted Index posted solid gains. US markets also ended higher last week, led by strength in tech stocks.

5) Decline in US Bond Yields

US Treasury yields cooled after recent spikes. The 10-year yield slipped to around 4.37%, while the 30-year yield dropped to 4.96%. Lower yields tend to support equity markets by improving liquidity and risk appetite.

Why Investors Should Remain Cautious

Despite the sharp rally, analysts advise caution. Election trends are still evolving, and final outcomes may differ. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened slightly to 94.95 against the US dollar.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to remain net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹8,048 crore recently. Experts warn that global themes—particularly the ongoing AI-driven investment cycle—may keep pressure on large-cap stocks, even as broader markets remain active.

In the near term, while domestic political developments may trigger intermittent rallies, global factors such as crude oil prices and geopolitical developments are expected to play a decisive role in shaping market direction.

Disclaimer: The recommendations, opinions, and views expressed by experts are solely their own and do not reflect the official stance of Sakshi Post.