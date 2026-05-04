Income Tax Deadlines FY 2026–27: May 2026 to March 2027

Filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is mandatory for all individuals who fall within the taxable income bracket. It is always advisable to file returns within the stipulated deadlines. Even if your income does not fall under the taxable limit, you are still required to file returns if you are part of certain financial transactions (such as TDS deductions).

Additionally, if your taxable income in a financial year exceeds ₹10,000, you are liable to pay advance tax. Hence, it is important to be aware of the key compliance dates related to income tax throughout the financial year.

Key Income Tax Deadlines (FY 2026–27)

May 2026

May 7: Deposit TDS/TCS for April 2026

May 15: Issue TDS certificates for April — Salary (Form 16) and other payments (Form 16A)

May 30: Issue TCS certificates for Q4 (January–March 2026)

May 31: Last date to file:

Statement of Financial Transactions (Form 61A)

Statement of Reportable Accounts (Form 61B)

Donation statement by charitable institutions (Form 10BD)

June 2026

June 7: Deposit TDS/TCS for May 2026

June 15: Last date to pay first instalment of advance tax (15% of total tax liability)

June 30: File TDS challan-cum-statement for May; AIFs to submit quarterly statements

July 2026

July 31: Last date to file ITR (ITR-1 / ITR-2) for individuals and HUFs not requiring audit

August 2026

August 15: File TDS returns for Q1 (April–June)

August 31: Extended deadline to file ITR-3 / ITR-4 for professionals not requiring audit

September 2026

September 15: Last date to pay second instalment of advance tax (45% cumulative)

September 30: File TDS returns for Q2 (July–September)

October 2026

October 31: Last date to file ITR (ITR-3 / ITR-4) for businesses and professionals requiring audit

November 2026

November 30: Submit Transfer Pricing Report (Form 3CEB) for those involved in international transactions

December 2026

December 15: Last date to pay third instalment of advance tax (75% cumulative)

December 31: Final deadline to file belated returns with penalty

January 2027

January 31: Employees must submit investment proofs for tax-saving claims to employers

February 2027

February 15: Deadline to deposit PF and ESI for January

March 2027

March 15: Last date to pay final instalment of advance tax (100% of tax liability)

March 31:

Last date for tax-saving investments

Deadline to file revised and belated returns