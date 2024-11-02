Sai Pallavi to Star Opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Upcoming Telugu Film?

Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi to Reunite in Upcoming Telugu Film "Aakashamlo Oka Taara"?

Telugu cinema is abuzz with excitement as rumors circulate about the potential pairing of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan and Telugu sensation Sai Pallavi in the upcoming drama film, "Aakashamlo Oka Taara".

Dulquer Salmaan has already made a significant impact in Tollywood with blockbuster hits like "Mahanati" and "Sita Ramam", and his recent release, "Lucky Baskhar", is poised to follow suit.

According to sources, Sai Pallavi, known for her captivating performances and immense popularity among Telugu audiences, is in advanced talks to join the project. If confirmed, this will mark her second collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan after their critically acclaimed 2016 film, "Kali".

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, renowned for his impressive OTT content, "Aakashamlo Oka Taara" is a multilingual project backed by prominent production houses Light Box, Swapna Cinemas, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Geetha Arts. Gunnam Gangaraju, creator of the iconic Telugu sitcom "Amrutham", is working on the film's script.

With Sai Pallavi's potential involvement, "Aakashamlo Oka Taara" is expected to gain significant momentum, capitalizing on the actress's massive fan following. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the casting news, as the reunion of Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience.

