Naga Chaitanya's Comments on Sai Pallavi - Samantha's Fans Deeply Hurt

People change from one relationship to another and it’s true even for celebrities. One such Tollywood celebrity who keeps making the headlines because of his vastly loved relationship was Naga Chaitanya. Basking in the success of his latest movie “Thandel”, Chaitanya’s comments with his “Majili” co-star and ex-wife Samantha in 2019 went viral.

Ever since people started migrating to Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms, it has been a tad bit more difficult for celebrities in terms of PR management. Under the same context, Chaitanya talking about working with Samantha during the promotions of Majili had started doing the rounds again.

During “Thandel” promotions, Chaitanya was seen raving about Sai Pallavi and how dedicated she is towards her co-stars’ line. The “Thandel” star revealed that he has never worked with an actress who gets so involved with her co-star’s performance that she doesn’t hesitate to ring him up and start discussing his role.

Masth shades unnai ra neelo🥱 Vc : Ig lo thaskarincham😝 pic.twitter.com/swnllptUHw — Ante_Adhii (@Ante_Adhii) February 12, 2025

Sure, Sai Pallavi’s dedication to striving for a better output is surely lauded. But, what fans found odd is Chaitanya’s 2019 comments about Samantha. During the interview, Samantha talked about how concerned she was about Chay’s role in the Shiva Nirvana directorial and that it almost turned “unhealthy”.

In the video shared online, Chaitanya was sharing how he ensured to only care about his acting and his lines during “Majili” as Samantha was overly protective of how her ex-husband’s role was shaping up in the movie. No matter their processes, the film was a huge hit at the box office.

What fans find odd about Chaitanya is how he found Samantha to be a bit overprotective and told her to bother about her lines alone while heaping praises on Sai Pallavi for her passionate involvement in his acting process.

It’s safe to say that people’s perspectives also change over time and Naga Chaitanya might have had a change of opinion when it comes to portraying characters on-screen.