Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Chiranjeevi’s Film?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proved his unmatched box-office pull with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which has stormed past Rs 350 crore in global collections. The film has officially become the biggest grosser of Chiranjeevi’s career, cementing his dominance in the regional cinema space.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is a wholesome family drama packed with humor and emotions. Nayanthara’s presence as the leading lady further elevated the film’s appeal, while its mass-friendly treatment helped it connect strongly with audiences of all age groups.

With its theatrical run nearing completion, the makers have now locked the film’s OTT debut. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will stream exclusively on ZEE5 starting February 11. The platform will offer the movie in seven languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bangla, expanding its reach beyond the Telugu-speaking audience.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Victory Venkatesh in a special extended role, along with Sachin Khedekar, Harshavardhan, Zarina Wahab, Catherine Tresa, and Abhinav Gomatam. The project is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.