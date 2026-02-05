Gold Steady as Silver Drops to ₹20,000 Today; Check February 5, 2026 City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed trends on February 5, 2026, influenced by global market movements, currency fluctuations, and local demand. While gold prices remained largely stable across major cities, silver witnessed a sharp correction, dropping to ₹20,000, offering relief to buyers and investors.

Gold Prices Today

Gold continued to trade firm amid steady global demand and ongoing inflation concerns. As per the latest rates:

24K Gold: ₹15,442 per gram

22K Gold: ₹14,155 per gram

Gold prices in India are driven by international bullion trends, the US dollar exchange rate, import costs, and seasonal jewellery demand, especially during weddings and festivals.

City-Wise Gold Rates (Per Gram)

Chennai:

24K – ₹15,622

22K – ₹14,320

18K – ₹12,250

Mumbai:

24K – ₹15,442

22K – ₹14,155

18K – ₹11,582

Delhi:

24K – ₹15,457

22K – ₹14,170

18K – ₹11,597

Kolkata:

24K – ₹15,442

22K – ₹14,155

18K – ₹11,582

Hyderabad:

24K – ₹15,442

22K – ₹14,155

18K – ₹11,582

Bangalore:

24K – ₹15,442

22K – ₹14,155

18K – ₹11,582

Silver Prices Fall Sharply

In contrast to gold, silver prices declined significantly, dropping to ₹20,000, reflecting reduced industrial demand and soft global cues. The correction has made silver more attractive for bulk buyers and long-term investors.

Silver Prices Today

Silver prices remain stable, supported by industrial demand and global market trends.

Silver 999: ₹3,00,000 per kilogram

Silver 925: ₹2,99,000 per kilogram

City-Wise Silver Rates

10 grams: ₹3,000

100 grams: ₹30,000

1 kilogram: ₹3,00,000

Silver Rates Across Major Cities