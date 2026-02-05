Gold Steady as Silver Drops to ₹20,000 Today; Check February 5, 2026 City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed trends on February 5, 2026, influenced by global market movements, currency fluctuations, and local demand. While gold prices remained largely stable across major cities, silver witnessed a sharp correction, dropping to ₹20,000, offering relief to buyers and investors.
Gold Prices Today
Gold continued to trade firm amid steady global demand and ongoing inflation concerns. As per the latest rates:
24K Gold: ₹15,442 per gram
22K Gold: ₹14,155 per gram
Gold prices in India are driven by international bullion trends, the US dollar exchange rate, import costs, and seasonal jewellery demand, especially during weddings and festivals.
City-Wise Gold Rates (Per Gram)
Chennai:
- 24K – ₹15,622
- 22K – ₹14,320
- 18K – ₹12,250
Mumbai:
- 24K – ₹15,442
- 22K – ₹14,155
- 18K – ₹11,582
Delhi:
- 24K – ₹15,457
- 22K – ₹14,170
- 18K – ₹11,597
Kolkata:
- 24K – ₹15,442
- 22K – ₹14,155
- 18K – ₹11,582
Hyderabad:
- 24K – ₹15,442
- 22K – ₹14,155
- 18K – ₹11,582
Bangalore:
- 24K – ₹15,442
- 22K – ₹14,155
- 18K – ₹11,582
Silver Prices Fall Sharply
In contrast to gold, silver prices declined significantly, dropping to ₹20,000, reflecting reduced industrial demand and soft global cues. The correction has made silver more attractive for bulk buyers and long-term investors.
Silver Prices Today
Silver prices remain stable, supported by industrial demand and global market trends.
Silver 999: ₹3,00,000 per kilogram
Silver 925: ₹2,99,000 per kilogram
City-Wise Silver Rates
- 10 grams: ₹3,000
- 100 grams: ₹30,000
- 1 kilogram: ₹3,00,000
Silver Rates Across Major Cities
- Delhi – ₹3,000 per 10g
- Mumbai – ₹3,000 per 10g
- Chennai – ₹3,000 per 10g
- Kolkata – ₹3,000 per 10g
- Hyderabad – ₹3,000 per 10g