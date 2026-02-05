Hyderabad Techie Alleges 16-Hour Workdays, No Overtime Pay by MNC

A complaint filed by a former IT professional in Hyderabad has reignited concerns over long working hours and unpaid overtime in India’s tech industry. The ex-employee has accused a leading multinational firm of enforcing an unofficial culture of extended workdays, often stretching beyond 16 hours, without additional pay.

Industry insiders say such practices are far from isolated. Many IT employees claim that exceeding the standard 40-hour work week has become an unspoken expectation, especially after the shift to work-from-home models during the pandemic. Weekend work and late-night calls, aligned with US and UK time zones, are now seen as routine rather than exceptional.

Santosh Kumar, an IT professional with nearly three decades of experience, said employees rarely claim overtime despite it being a legal entitlement. “There is constant pressure to deliver, and refusing extra hours often comes with the fear of termination,” he said, adding that job security in the sector has steadily eroded.

C Vinod Kumar, president of the Forum for IT Employees, echoed similar concerns, stating that the concept of overtime pay has “almost vanished” from the industry. He criticised statements supporting 70–72-hour work weeks, calling them reflective of a corporate mindset that prioritises output over employee well-being.

Meanwhile, industry body HYSEA believes the newly implemented labour codes, which came into effect in November 2025, will help curb such practices. Officials say clearer regulations around working hours and compensation are already leading to higher employee costs for companies, signalling improved compliance going forward.

The case now awaits action from labour authorities, with many in the tech sector watching closely, hoping it could mark a turning point in enforcing fair work-hour practices across the industry.