February 5, 2026 School Holiday Update: Schools to Remain Open in Most States

Students and parents searching for updates on a school holiday on Thursday, February 5, 2026, should note that no official holiday has been declared in most parts of the country. Education departments across states have not listed February 5 as a holiday, making it a regular academic day for schools.

February is a critical period for the education system, particularly for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. With exams either underway or approaching, authorities are prioritizing uninterrupted schedules to ensure smooth conduct of assessments. As a result, schools are continuing their regular classes and exam-related activities.

There has been growing curiosity among students about possible holidays during this period. However, based on available state-level updates, there is no general school holiday planned for February 5. In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tripura, schools are expected to remain open and operate as usual.

In Bihar, while there is no officially declared holiday, some schools that are designated as examination centers may temporarily suspend regular classroom teaching to accommodate exam arrangements. Even in such cases, this does not amount to a statewide holiday.

Parents and students are strongly advised to follow their normal school or examination timetable unless they receive formal communication from school authorities. Any changes related to holidays are usually shared through official circulars, school notices, or state education department announcements.

To avoid confusion, students should not rely on unofficial messages or social media posts regarding holidays. Confirming information directly with schools or checking government notifications remains the most reliable way to stay informed during the examination season.

Also read: Telangana Municipal Elections: School Holidays Likely from Feb 13 to 15