Telangana Municipal Elections: School Holidays Likely from Feb 13 to 15

Students in Telangana may soon have a reason to celebrate, as the ongoing municipal election process could lead to multiple holidays for schools across the state. While an official announcement is still awaited, indications suggest that schools in several towns may remain closed on key election-related days.

The Telangana municipal elections are scheduled to take place on February 11, covering 7 municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. With polling arrangements underway, authorities are expected to declare a holiday for government and private schools located in the election areas to facilitate smooth conduct of the voting process. Similar leave arrangements may also be extended to offices, companies, and other institutions to allow employees to exercise their voting rights.

Adding to the possibility of extended holidays, vote counting is slated for February 13. Traditionally, counting day often sees a holiday declaration in areas where elections are held, and there is growing anticipation that the same may happen this time as well. If confirmed, students could benefit from three consecutive holidays — February 13 (counting day), February 14 (second Saturday), and February 15 (Sunday).

However, officials have clarified that the final decision on school holidays will be announced shortly, possibly within the next couple of days. Parents and students are advised to wait for official government orders before making plans.

Teachers’ Association Raises Pending Issues with Government

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (TG TJAC) has stepped up efforts to resolve long-standing concerns faced by teachers and education staff. A delegation met Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, submitting a detailed representation highlighting financial, administrative, and departmental challenges affecting educators across the state.

Responding to the petition, the Chief Secretary assured that non-financial matters would be immediately forwarded to relevant departments for prompt action. He also stated that financial issues would be discussed in detail after the conclusion of budget-related meetings, with TG TJAC leaders to be invited for a special review.

The association’s representatives later held discussions with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and School Education Director Naveen Nicholas, reiterating their demands. According to TG TJAC leaders, the officials responded positively and expressed willingness to address the concerns at the earliest.

As students await confirmation of the proposed holidays, both parents and teachers are hopeful that upcoming government decisions will bring clarity and relief in the coming days.