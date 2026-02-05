Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Date Locked, Makers Confirmed

The release date of Ram Charan’s high-profile sports drama Peddi has officially been rescheduled. While the film was originally locked for a March 27, 2026 theatrical release, incomplete shoot schedules prompted the makers to defer the launch. The postponement has cleared the path for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to take over the coveted March slot.

Rather than making a formal announcement, director Buchi Babu Sana subtly confirmed the new release timeline, much to the excitement of fans. The film is now set to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026, arriving slightly ahead of the widely discussed May 1 release speculation.

Peddi pairs Ram Charan with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time and features an impressive supporting cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divvyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is further elevated by AR Rahman’s music, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.