Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Other Tollywood Stars Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Win

Team India scripted history by winning their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With this victory, India adds another feather to their cap, having previously shared the title in 2002 and secured an outright win in 2013.

Rohit Sharma Leads from the Front

Captain Rohit Sharma played a stellar innings, leading the team with a crucial half-century. His composed knock, coupled with solid contributions from the middle order, ensured India's victory in the high-stakes final. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, reinforcing their dominance in world cricket.

Tollywood Celebrities Join in Celebrations

Several Tollywood stars took to social media to congratulate Team India on their historic win. From megastars to young actors, the entire film fraternity rejoiced in the nation's triumph.

SS Rajamouli: "UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS… JAI HIND!"

UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS… JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 9, 2025

Allu Arjun: "Heartiest congratulations to our Men in Blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025."

Heartiest congratulations to our Men in Blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 9, 2025

Mahesh Babu: "Overwhelmed with pride! Congratulations to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy."

Overwhelmed with pride! Huge congrats to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy…true champs! 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2025

Chiranjeevi: "Proud and overjoyed with this fantastic win. Kudos to Team India!"

Proud and Overjoyed !! 👏👏👏

Congratulations Team India!!

India - The Champions!!! Jai Hind !! 🇮🇳 #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/lxDIzPHGaA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 9, 2025

Ram Charan: "What a match! Congratulations to Team India for bringing home the win."

Jr NTR: "Remaining undefeated all the way in the Champions Trophy is no small feat. Congratulations, Team India!"

Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 9, 2025

A Legacy of Triumphs

India's victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy cements their place as one of the most formidable teams in cricket history. Their journey from the group stages to the final was marked by dominant performances, unwavering teamwork, and a display of sheer determination.

Fans Celebrate Across the Nation

The celebrations were not limited to celebrities, as cricket enthusiasts across the country erupted in joy. Social media platforms flooded with congratulatory messages, and spontaneous celebrations broke out in various cities.

With this victory, India reaffirms its status as a cricketing powerhouse, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next big triumph on the global stage.