Action against 29 business units in Gujarat's Mehsana over violations

Gandhinagar, March 10 (IANS) The Gujarat government has taken action against 29 business units in Mehsana district for failing to register under the Legal Metrology Department as per the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

Announcing this in the Gujarat Assembly, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that legal proceedings were initiated against these businesses, resulting in a total settlement fee collection of Rs 5,28,500.

In response to a follow-up question on mandatory registration for manufacturers and packagers of various commodities, the minister clarified that under Rule 27 of the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, it is compulsory for all such businesses to register.

He further explained that business owners can apply for registration online through the Investor Facilitation Portal (IFP) by submitting the required fee and obtaining a digital registration certificate. In recent years, Gujarat has witnessed several enforcement actions by the Legal Metrology Department to ensure compliance with measurement and packaging laws.

In January 2022, the department fined 40 medical stores across the state, collecting a total of Rs 5 lakh as fine. These establishments were penalized for overcharging customers on essential medical items such as masks, sanitizers, oximeters, and thermometers and for violating packaging norms.

More recently, in February 2025, a statewide operation targeted 183 highway hotels for infractions of legal metrology laws. The inspections revealed issues like charging above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for packaged goods and cold drinks, providing less than the specified quantity, and using unverified or unstamped electronic weighing scales. These violations resulted in fines totaling approximately Rs 4.63 lakh.

In July 2024, a special drive targeted fuel stations across the state.

Approximately 25 petrol pumps were found manipulating dispensing units, delivering less fuel than displayed. These establishments faced penalties amounting to Rs 8.2 lakh, and their licenses were temporarily suspended pending rectification. Additionally, in October 2024, the department inspected jewellery stores during the festive season. About 15 per cent of the inspected outlets were using non-calibrated weighing machines, leading to fines totaling Rs 3.5 lakh.

These consistent enforcement actions highlight the department's dedication to ensuring fair trade practices and safeguarding consumer interests in Gujarat.

