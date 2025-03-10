Elon Musk’s X suffers massive outage, Indian users unable to access platform

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Elon Musk-run X went down on Monday in a massive global outage, including in India, as users were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

X, formerly Twitter, was non-operational for millions of users and the company was yet to respond to the reason behind the mega outage.

It, however, started to work for some users after facing at least a 30-40 minute outage during the day.

According to platform outage tracking platform DownDetector, the X outage peaked at around 15:00 hours.

A user commented: "Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can't open the comments section".

DownDetector reported a huge spike, with users rushing to lodge their complaints about the social media site on other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

During the downtime, X stopped working completely while the users were unable to post tweets or even open pages on the platform.

X was acquired by Musk in 2022 for $44 billion.

After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram.

Recently, the tech billionaire raised prices of its top-tier subscription service (Premium+) for his X social media platform by a massive 35 per cent for both new and existing users in India, including across global markets.

The Premium users in India now shell out Rs 1,750 a month — up from Rs 1,300 now, which is an approximately 35 per cent hike. Similarly, on an annual basis, the Premium users in the country pays Rs 18,300, up from Rs 13,600 at the moment (up by almost 35 per cent).

In India, the basic tier subscription rate remains unchanged at Rs 243 and premium tier at Rs 650 as well.

In the US, the Premium service will cost $22 a month, up from $16. Annual subscription cost has increased to $229 from $168.

