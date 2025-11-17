Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: Where to Watch Globetrotter Event After Live

The grand title launch event of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi took place in Hyderabad a few days ago, turning into one of the biggest cinematic celebrations of the year. With Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and several top technicians in attendance, the hype around the film touched new heights.

Despite multiple technical difficulties at the venue and a major JioHotstar streaming failure, the event was ultimately saved by the jaw-dropping 3-minute concept video that Rajamouli unveiled. The glimpse showcased the world of Varanasi in a way only he could, sending fans into a frenzy both inside the venue and across social media.

For those who missed the livestream or want to rewatch the speeches, there is clarity now on where the official videos are available.

The complete set of speeches, stage moments, and event highlights is now available on Sri Durga Arts’ official YouTube channel, the banner headed by producer KL Narayana. From Rajamouli’s explanations to Mahesh Babu’s emotional address and Priyanka Chopra’s appearance, all clips are uploaded in high quality. This is also the channel where future updates, behind-the-scenes content, and official announcements are expected to drop.

When it comes to the title reveal, two official sources have uploaded it. T-Series Telugu premiered the title glimpse for the wider audience, while a newly created official channel named “Varanasi” has also uploaded the same video. Both versions are legitimate and high-quality, making them the best destinations for fans wanting to revisit the launch.

So, even if the JioHotstar stream faltered, fans now have clear, reliable platforms to catch up on everything from the event, and stay updated as Varanasi gears up for its next big reveal.