CMAT 2026 Registration Ends Today: Apply Before 11:50 PM on November 17

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will close the registration window for CMAT 2026 today, November 17, 2025, at 11:50 PM. The candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria and have not registered yet can apply on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Registration Process:

Visit the official website of CMAT

Click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Enter required details and create a login ID

Fill out the online application form.

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and save the application

Application Fee:

General Male: ₹2500

General Female, Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD, OBC-NCL Male and Female, Third Gender: ₹1250

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: November 17, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: November 18, 2025 Application Correction Window: November 20-21, 2025 Exam Date: Expected in January 2026 Don't let this be an opportunity lost! Fill out the registration and apply for CMAT 2026 now!

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