Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: BTS Footage of Raging Bull Entry Drops Online

The recently released behind-the-scenes footage of Mahesh Babu’s preparation for the Globetrotter event has left fans in awe. The superstar rehearsed extensively for his dramatic “grand bull entrance”, a bold spectacle that’s been kept under wraps until the show day. What viewers are now witnessing online is a glimpse of the massive set, the towering stage, the mechanical bull rig and the rigour of the actor as he readied himself for a stunt of this scale.

Sources close to the production say the sequence was rehearsed over multiple takes, with safety crews, visual-effects teams and stunt coordinators working around the clock.

The bull ride is not just symbolic, it’s part of the film’s wider narrative of adventure and myth. On the day of the event, Mahesh appeared in full armour, mounted atop the bull, and held audience attention before the official reveal of Globetrotter’s title and teaser. The atmosphere was reportedly electric, with lights, drones and custom-built scenery contributing to the moment.

For the fans of Mahesh Babu, this stunt raises expectations for Globetrotter itself , signalling that the film will go well beyond standard hero entrances. If this sneak peek is anything to go by, the final production promises a visual-spectacle built for theatres and the big adventure genre.