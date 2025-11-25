Andhra Pradesh to Get 3 New Districts!

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed the creation of three new districts as part of its administrative reorganisation aimed at better governance and closer administrative access. The districts under consideration are Markapuram, Madanapalle and Rampachodavaram.

Markapuram is currently a part of Prakasam district, while Madanapalle falls under the Annamayya district. Rampachodavaram, along with Chinturu, is presently in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and the proposed plan focuses on creating a new district in a region significantly impacted by the Polavaram project.

Officials say the move is driven by geography and logistics, noting that if Rampachodavaram and Chinturu were to continue under East Godavari district, the area would become excessively large both in terms of population and constitution count.

The plan also includes reorganization of revenue divisions, such as the creation of Addanki and Madakasira divisions under Prakasam district, to improve administrative accessibility. While the proposal has received preliminary approval from official sources, the final decision will be taken following a detailed review and cabinet sanction in the coming days.