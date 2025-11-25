November 26 School Holiday: Schools Shut in These States - Check Now!

Several states across India are expected to observe school closures on Wednesday, November 26, due to weather disturbances, winter schedules and regional observances. With Cyclone Senyar intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall alerts, and district-level directives being issued, multiple education departments have begun notifying parents of potential shutdowns.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu remains the most affected, with heavy rainfall predicted across several coastal and delta districts. Areas including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari may announce holidays depending on the intensity of overnight rains. Many schools are preparing for closures as a precaution, and official district-wise notifications are expected later tonight.

Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has officially started its winter vacation schedule. Schools for pre-primary classes will remain closed from November 26, while Classes 1–8 will follow suit from December 1 onwards. Snowfall and dropping temperatures have prompted the early transition to winter recess.

Uttarakhand

Schools across Uttarakhand are also likely to remain closed on November 26 in view of Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, observed in several northern regions. While not all districts follow the same pattern, many schools have already issued circulars confirming the holiday.

Puducherry (Likely)

Following continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours, Puducherry and Karaikal regions may also declare a school holiday on November 26, depending on the impact of overnight showers linked to Cyclone Senyar’s outer bands. Several private schools have already shifted to precautionary closure.

No official statewide holiday has been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka or Maharashtra for November 26. However, isolated district-level closures may still occur.

Since holiday announcements are largely district-driven, especially due to rain, parents and students are encouraged to follow updates from their local education boards and school administrations.