Hyderabad: 27 Municipalities to Come Under GHMC - Telangana Cabinet

The Telangana state cabinet has taken key decisions in the meeting that took place today, November 25. 27 Municipalities within ORR limits are going to be merged into the GHMC. The 27 Municipalities include Pedda Amberpet, Jalpally, Narsingi, Shamshabad, Meerpet, Manikonda, Aadibhatla, Tukkuguda, Boduppal and et al.

CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka along with the cabinet ministers took these key decisions.

Bhatti announced that the industrial pollution in the city should be curbed. He said it should learn lessons from Delhi pollution.