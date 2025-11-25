Not Smriti Mandhana, My Son Postponed Wedding: Palash Muchhal’s Mother

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has been postponed after unexpected health-related developments in both families. Smriti was preparing to marry Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal when her father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered heart-related complications and was admitted to a hospital in Sangli. He is currently under treatment.

Following this, Smriti decided not to go ahead with the ceremony without her father present, her manager confirmed. Meanwhile, Palash himself was also hospitalized in Mumbai with a viral infection and acidity issues. Close sources told NDTV that back-to-back music concerts and wedding preparations caused extreme stress, affecting his health.

The wedding delay sparked social media rumours, including speculation about tensions between the two families. Responding to this, Palash’s mother, Amita Mucchal, refuted the gossip, stating the decision was made out of respect and concern.

She told Hindustan Times, “Palash is very close to Smriti’s father—sometimes even more than to Smriti. When he heard about the health issue, he was the first to insist on postponing the wedding. He doesn’t want the ceremony to happen until Smriti’s father recovers.”

She added that Palash became emotionally overwhelmed, cried for hours, and had to be kept in the hospital for medical tests and observation due to stress. Though his reports were normal, he is still recovering.

Palash’s sister, singer Palak Mucchal, also requested privacy, saying the wedding has been deferred solely due to health concerns and urged people not to spread baseless rumours during a difficult time for both families.