Chandrababu-Led Coalition Government Withdrawing Cases Out of Fear: Sajjala

YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TDP-led coalition is withdrawing corruption cases because its leaders “know they are guilty.”

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Tadepalli, Sajjala said farmers would not be suffering today if the systems introduced during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure were continued. He claimed that after the recent cyclone, the condition of affected farmers has become alarming due to lack of government support.

He criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, saying, “When farmers are struggling without minimum support prices, how will he face them now?” Sajjala accused the government of ignoring cyclone-hit farmers while trying to divert attention through misinformation and false allegations against YSRCP.

Referring to cases related to the liquor scam, he alleged that despite big claims, nothing has been proven so far and the government is not following Supreme Court directions. He said false cases were filed against YSRCP leaders as part of political vendetta.

Sajjala further claimed that there is clear evidence of corruption against Chandrababu Naidu, but the government is using power to dilute or withdraw cases. “If they did nothing wrong, why are they scared? Cases are being taken back only because mistakes were committed,” he said.

He asserted that if YSRCP returns to power, all such cases will be reopened and re-investigated.

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