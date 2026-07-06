Hyderabad: Got Old Furniture or Mattresses? GHMC Will Pick Them Up

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is preparing to introduce a doorstep collection service for old furniture and used mattresses, making it easier for residents to dispose of bulky household waste responsibly.

The new initiative is part of GHMC's ongoing efforts to improve waste management and encourage eco-friendly disposal practices across Hyderabad.

Easy Pickup Service for Residents

Under the proposed system, citizens will be able to request a pickup by providing their location and details of the items they want to dispose of. Once the request is received, authorized collection teams will visit the location and collect the old furniture or mattresses.

The service aims to offer a convenient and organized way for people to get rid of large household items without dumping them in public places.

Building on Previous Waste Management Drives

GHMC has already introduced special collection drives for electronic waste (e-waste) and used religious or divine items. The upcoming furniture and mattress pickup service is another step in expanding the city's waste management initiatives.

Officials believe the program will encourage more residents to dispose of bulky waste in a safe and responsible manner.

Benefits for the Environment

According to GHMC, the initiative will help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills while allowing reusable materials to be recovered and recycled.

The program is also expected to lower carbon emissions, support sustainable waste management, and promote a circular economy by giving discarded materials a chance to be reused or recycled.

Launch Expected Soon

GHMC has appealed to Hyderabad residents to actively participate in the new service and support the city's cleanliness and sustainability goals.

The civic body is expected to announce the official launch date and complete operational details in the coming days.

♻️ Got an old mattress or unwanted furniture at home? Don't dump it—it doesn't belong on our streets or in our nalas. Let GHMC pick it up! Our Doorstep Old Mattresses & Furniture Pickup service is now LIVE. ✅ Easy doorstep pickup

✅ Safe & scientific recycling

✅ Cleaner… pic.twitter.com/MjgMVMpGh8 — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) July 5, 2026

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