School Holiday on November 26: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow? Here's State-Wise List

As the week continues, students and parents across India are checking whether schools will remain closed on November 26. While the date holds national importance as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), it is not a nationwide public holiday, meaning schools in most regions are expected to function normally.

No National-Level Holiday

November 26 is typically a regular working day across the country. Educational institutions mark Constitution Day through activities such as Preamble readings, awareness sessions and civic education programmes, but academic schedules remain unaffected.

Schools that were shut on November 25 in observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day—mainly in Punjab, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh—are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Confirmed Holiday in Jammu & Kashmir

The only officially announced school closure for November 26 comes from the Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir. As part of the School Education Department’s winter vacation schedule, pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will begin their winter break from Wednesday. Higher classes will continue with regular functioning until their scheduled vacation dates.

Weather-Dependent Closures in Tamil Nadu

In coastal Tamil Nadu, school closures remain uncertain. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in districts such as Chennai, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai. If adverse weather leads to flooding or transportation challenges, district collectors may declare holidays at short notice. Parents are advised to monitor local administration updates.

Schools Reopening in Northern States

Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh—where schools were closed on November 25—are expected to resume normal classes. Although Constitution Day will be observed through school programmes, it does not trigger a holiday.

What Parents Should Check

Official circulars from schools

Announcements from district education authorities

Local weather and government advisories, especially in Tamil Nadu