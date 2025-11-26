Andhra Pradesh Schools to Get 9-Day Sankranti Holidays from Jan 10–18

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to enjoy an extended 9-day holiday break for Sankranti in January 2026, as per the tentative academic schedule. While official orders are expected soon, education officials indicate that schools will likely remain closed from January 10 to January 18, giving students nearly a week and a half of festive time with their families.

According to the festival calendar, Bhogi will be celebrated on January 13, followed by Sankranti on January 14, and Kanuma on January 15. Given these dates, the state’s school education department is planning to align the holiday schedule around this three-day festival period.

If the proposal is finalized, the last working day for schools will be January 9, after which the Sankranti vacation will begin on January 10. Schools are expected to reopen on January 19. This extended break is aimed at allowing students—especially those from rural backgrounds—to participate in traditional celebrations, travel to their hometowns, and spend quality time with their families during one of the biggest festivals in Andhra Pradesh.

However, authorities caution that while the holiday plan is almost final, there could be minor changes in Telangana’s holiday schedule, as both states follow different academic calendars. Telangana is likely to release its separate notification soon, and slight variations in dates are possible.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will issue the official GO (Government Order) shortly, confirming the exact Sankranti holiday schedule for all schools. Until then, parents and students can consider the January 10–18 window as the most likely break period for the upcoming festival.