School Holidays Today, Nov 26: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check State-Wise Status

A frequent question for many parents and students is whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The answer is that most schools across India will remain open, as the day is not a national public holiday. Although November 26 is observed as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), it is marked through educational activities — not through a mandatory holiday.

Schools in several northern states had a holiday on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day, and they are expected to reopen on November 26.

However, there are a few important exceptions and region-specific updates:

School Holiday Status: November 26, 2025 (State-wise Highlights)

Confirmed Holidays

Jammu & Kashmir (Kashmir Division / Winter Zone)

Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes begin their winter vacation from November 26 as per the phased winter holiday schedule issued by the J&K School Education Department.

Possible Local Closures

Tamil Nadu (Coastal Districts: Chennai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, etc.)

Heavy rainfall has been forecast in multiple coastal districts.

District Collectors may announce last-minute school closures if flooding or transport issues arise.

Schools OPEN on November 26

Punjab & Chandigarh

Schools reopen today after yesterday’s holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas.

Delhi-NCR & Uttar Pradesh

Normal classes resume after the November 25 closure.

Constitution Day activities such as Preamble readings will be conducted, but no holiday is observed.

Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat

Schools operate as per regular schedule.

Southern States: Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

No holiday declared; regular working day.

Final Summary