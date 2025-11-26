Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays: Winter Vacation Schedule Released, Nov 26 to Feb 28, 2026

The School Education Department of Jammu & Kashmir has announced its annual winter vacation calendar for schools in the Kashmir Valley and the winter-zone regions of Jammu, marking a long seasonal break for students across the Union Territory.

According to the notification, pre-primary students, including those in Balvatika, will be the first to break for winter, with holidays starting November 26. Schools for this category are scheduled to reopen on February 28, 2026.

For Classes 1 to 8, the winter recess will begin on December 1 and continue until February 28, 2026. Senior students in Classes 9 to 12 will attend school until December 10, before closing for vacation from December 11. They are set to return on February 22, 2026.

While students enjoy the extended break, the department has directed teachers to stay available for academic responsibilities throughout the vacation period. All teaching staff must report back by February 20 to complete pre-opening preparations.

The announcement comes at a time when several parts of North India are also witnessing short-term school closures. On November 25, schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad remained shut to observe Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day. Additionally, authorities in the capital have advised institutions to limit outdoor activities due to persistent air pollution levels.