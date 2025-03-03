Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli Shifts to Odisha's Easter Ghats: SSMB29 Shoot

One of the most highly anticipated and big-budget films in Indian cinema is currently in production. Yes, we’re talking about the grand collaboration between Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled the SSMB-SSR project.

According to exclusive updates, the film has successfully wrapped up its opening schedule and is now shifting to the breathtaking locales of the Eastern Ghats in Odisha for its next phase of shooting.

A Jungle-Based Action Adventure

This upcoming film is set against a jungle backdrop, making dense forests the ideal setting. The Eastern Ghats, known for their vast greenery and untouched landscapes, provide the perfect location for this ambitious project. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are expected to explore these natural surroundings extensively in the upcoming schedule.

Heavy Use of VFX and CGI

Apart from shooting in real jungle locations, a significant portion of the film will also be filmed indoors. Rajamouli, known for his mastery in blending practical effects with cutting-edge technology, is expected to incorporate extensive VFX and CGI work to bring his vision to life.

Rajamouli’s Strategic Silence

Interestingly, despite the buzz surrounding the project, neither Rajamouli nor the production house has made any official announcements or updates regarding the film. This level of secrecy is unusual for Rajamouli, leading to speculation that he has devised a new and unique marketing strategy.

With filming progressing steadily, fans are eagerly waiting for an official glimpse into this cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project!