March 2025 Holidays - Indian Stock Market Closed for 12 Days

The financial year FY2024-25 will conclude in March. As a result of this, investors will be prepared for trading. However, it is important to note the no.of days the stock market will remain open in this month for investors to have a smooth trading plan without much fuss. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will usually release the list of holidays for a financial year on its official website.

Barring occasions like Budget releases, stock markets won't function on weekends, public holidays, national holidays, and festivals. It is for this reason that investors should plan their trading accordingly and rely on the market's holiday calendar.

For stock markets, there will be a total of 12 holidays in March. During these 12 days, investors won't be able to perform any trading. Alongside the weekends, markets will remain closed on holidays like Holi and Ramzan. The last trading day for stock markets in March is the 28th as the 29th and 30th are weekends. Here's the list of days in March when stock markets will be closed: