Dhurandhar, The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Worldwide

The festival season has once again delivered a mix of hits and misses at the box office. With Sankranthi bringing major releases across languages, the industry witnessed contrasting performances from big-budget films led by Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and Ranveer Singh. While some titles are soaring globally, others are struggling to stay afloat.

The Raja Saab Fails to Pick Up Momentum

Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab has faced a difficult run since its release. Despite opening with a massive Rs 53.75 crore, the film has seen collections fall sharply within the first few days. By the seventh day, earnings slipped to about Rs 5.65 crore, marking a steep decline from its opening.

With domestic earnings yet to touch Rs 150 crore in its first week and a reported budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, the film’s prospects look dim. Slow footfall and poor audience response have pushed the film into single-digit collections, raising concerns for the makers.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Shines Bright

In contrast, Chiranjeevi has delivered one of the most stable performances of the Sankranthi season. His latest film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, released three days after The Raja Saab, but has quickly overtaken it in box office momentum.

By its fourth day, the film had already crossed Rs 100 crore in India. Interestingly, the fourth-day earnings of Rs 22 crore were higher than the third day’s Rs 19.5 crore, which coincided with the Makar Sankranti holiday. This upward trend reflects strong public reception and indicates that the film is likely to hold well through the weekend.

Dhurandhar Continues Its Record-Breaking Streak

While regional films battled it out during Sankranthi, Bollywood saw a different story unfold. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released more than a month ago, remains an unstoppable force at the box office.

The film has now amassed over Rs 1306 crore worldwide, establishing itself among the top-grossing Indian films of all time. With domestic net collections crossing Rs 860 crore, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime earnings of major blockbusters, including KGF Chapter 2 which stood at Rs 1215 crore globally.

Even after six weeks, the film continues to attract audiences and is still competing with new titles like The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Anticipation Grows for Dhurandhar 2

Following the roaring success of the first film, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in theatres during Eid 2026. Interestingly, it is set to clash with Yash’s much-awaited action entertainer Toxic, setting the stage for one of the biggest box office battles of next year.