Will Telangana Extend Sankranti Holidays? Parents Demand Two More Days

As Sankranti celebrations continue across the Telugu states, a strong demand has emerged from parents and teachers urging the Telangana government to extend school holidays by two more days. With festive activities still underway, many families feel the current holiday schedule ending on January 16 is too short and inconvenient.

Families Still in Festival Mode

The festive season began nearly a week ago, but the three main days—Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma—have brought the most vibrant celebrations. While the festival atmosphere remains lively, schools in Telangana are set to reopen immediately after January 16, leaving parents concerned about travel and children’s rest.

Comparison with Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the Sankranti break has been extended until January 18, allowing families more time to stay in their hometowns. Since many people residing in Hyderabad travelled to Andhra Pradesh for the festival, a majority are still with their families. The sudden end of holidays in Telangana means they must rush back, even though festival traditions discourage travel on Kanuma day.

Why Parents Want More Holidays

Parents say that travelling back to Hyderabad on January 16 merely to send children to school on January 17 is impractical. They argue that if the government declares January 17 and 18 as holidays, families can celebrate Kanuma comfortably, take rest on Saturday, travel on Sunday, and send children to school refreshed on Monday, January 19.

Teachers Agree With the Appeal

Teachers point out that even if schools reopen as per schedule, student attendance on Saturday will be extremely low. Considering the situation, they believe extending the holidays would be a sensible decision.

Private Schools Already Announce Extensions

Interestingly, several private educational institutions have already announced holidays until January 18, adopting a more flexible approach for the festive season.

Decision Awaited from the Telangana Government

With parents and educators strongly appealing for an extension, all eyes are now on the Telangana government to see whether it will officially extend Sankranti holidays across the state.