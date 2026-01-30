Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: OTT Date Locked?

Megastar Chiranjeevi once again proved his box-office supremacy with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a full-fledged Sankranthi entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. Blending family emotions, humor, and mass elements, the film struck a chord with audiences across regions and went on to register a phenomenal global gross of over Rs. 360 crore, making it an all-time industry hit.

Despite completing a highly successful theatrical run, the film continues to attract audiences, showcasing its strong word-of-mouth. Adding to the excitement, industry buzz indicates that the blockbuster is gearing up for its digital premiere on ZEE5, with streaming expected to begin from February 11, 2026. The OTT release is likely to give the film a second wave of success, especially among family viewers.

Nayanthara’s presence as the female lead added emotional depth, while Venkatesh’s extended cameo turned out to be a major highlight. Performances by Sachin Khedekar, Catherine Tresa, Master Revanth, Harsha Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam further enriched the narrative.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film also benefited from Bheems Ceciroleo’s chartbuster soundtrack, which became a festive favorite. With its upcoming OTT release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to extend its winning streak beyond theatres.