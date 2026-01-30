Video: Sumathi Sathakam Trailer Out, Film Set For Feb 6 Release

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ was launched in a grand manner in Tirupati. The film is set to be released across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the Vision Movie Makers banner, Sumathi Sathakam is written and directed by MM Naidu. The film stars Amardeep Choudhary and Saylim Chaudhri as the lead pair, with prominent roles played by Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, Akella Gopi Krishna, Kiran Vijay, Mirchi Kiran, Nellore Neeraja, Malakpet Shailaja, and others.

The film has cinematography by S Halesh and editing by Naheed Mohammed. The previously released first look, teaser, and songs received a positive response from audiences.

As part of the promotions ahead of the theatrical release on February 6, the trailer launch event was held today at Sri Ram Engineering College, Tirupati, in the presence of students and the film team.

Watch Sumathi Sathakam Trailer Here

Sumathi Sathakam Trailer Launch: Cast and Crew Speeches

Director MM Naidu said: “I sincerely thank the management and students of Sri Ram Engineering College for hosting our trailer launch so grandly. Our producer Sai Sudhakar garu is the main strength of this film, who never compromised on quality. Hero Amardeep delivered an outstanding performance and completed the shoot despite a serious hand injury, showing great dedication. Tasty Teja plays an important role, and the film blends comedy, suspense, and devotional elements. Mahesh Vitta will be seen in a refreshing romantic role as a sarpanch, and Shaili impresses with her charm and performance. Sumathi Sathakam will definitely meet audience expectations when it releases on February 6.”

Producer Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati said: “Launching our trailer at Sri Ram Engineering College and witnessing the students’ response is truly heartening. We began promotions from Rayalaseema, and the love from Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Madanapalle, and now Tirupati has been unforgettable. Releasing through Mythri Movie Makers on February 6, Sumathi Shatakam is a complete family entertainer filled with clean comedy. I thank the college principal Jayachandra garu and students for their support.”

Heroine Shaili Choudhary said: “Seeing the energy of the students here is truly exciting. I hope you all liked our trailer. We made this film with a lot of love and effort. Your support means everything to us. Please watch Sumathi Shatakam in theatres on February 6 and bless our team.”

Hero Amardeep Choudhary said: “The positive vibe at Sri Ram Engineering College feels very special. My career started with a film titled Rama, and launching our trailer at a college with the same name feels like a good sentiment. I’m also a computer science student, and this takes me back to my college days. I’ve given my heart and soul to this film, even shooting through injuries. The film has comedy, divine elements, suspense, and emotions. I request everyone to give me one chance and support Sumathi Shatakam in theatres on February 6.”

