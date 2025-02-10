APSRTC Bus Plays Pirated Version of Telugu Film Thandel; film makers react!

A shocking incident has come to light where an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus was found playing a pirated version of the Telugu film "Thandel". According to reports, the bus, with service number 3066, was screening the film without permission, sparking outrage among the film's filmmakers and the Telugu film industry.

Film producer Bunny Vasu took to Twitter to vent his anger and disappointment over the incident, saying: "We come to understand that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) showed a pirated copy of our #Thandel. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly for this film to come into existence. I urge APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu to take strict action and make it a stern example so that such incidents never take place once more.

The director Vasu further emphasized that it is a love labour and the dream project of the artists, directors, and producers involved.

The incident has prompted Vasu and the film's team to demand justice and call for stricter action against piracy. The team is seeking immediate action from the APSRTC to prevent piracy and protect the intellectual property rights of filmmakers.

This incident throws open the question of piracy in Indian cinema, as it results in heavy financial loss to the filmmakers and the economy of the country. The incident is creating a further debate over strengthening the law so that piracy will be prevented along with protecting the rights of creators.

