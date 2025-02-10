Rolling Stones' star Bill Wyman talks about why rock music no longer gives him satisfaction

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman doesn’t like loud rock music anymore because he can’t stand noise now as he is an old man.

The 88-year-old bassist said: “The older you get the less you like volume, you don’t like noisy things anymore. There’s three things when you get old - volume, height, you don’t like heights anymore, and you don’t like speed. It’s weird.”

He added: “They’re the three things you don’t feel comfortable with them. You’ll find that out when you get older, I can assure you.”

Wyman’s will never go back on stage with his former Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, nor will he ever play again with his own group The Rhythm Kings, reports mirror.co.uk.

He added: “I don’t play live anymore, too old. I’ve had enough of hotels where there’s no heating, room service is not there when you want it, you can’t get clothes washed.”

“I’ve been through that with The Stones for 30 years and The Rhythm Kings for 20 years all over Europe and England and all that, it’s enough, I don’t want to do that anymore. I’ve got better things to do with my life now than stay in horrible hotels. If you’re travelling on the road you have to stay in hotels, I just can’t abide them anymore.”

He played bass on The Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds, appearing on the track Live By The Sword which also featured late drummer Charlie Watts.

Wyman hasn’t been in The Rolling Stones since 1993, but he still considers the band to be his family.

Talking on the Coolest Conversations In The Underground Garage podcast, he said: “They’re family. I haven’t been in the band for 30-odd years.”

“I was in the band for the first 30 years. Our children know each other’s children and things. When Mick and Jerry’s children have birthdays my children go and celebrate with them. It’s very much like a family, it sounds a bit corny, but it is.

"It can’t be anything else when you’ve been together for 30 years or more. It stays family. It’s the old adage, I like Aunty Ethel and Uncle Fred, I’d love to meet them but I don’t want to see them every day of the year. It’s a bit like that. I love the boys, but I’ve got a different life now. But we’ve stayed friends and I’ve stayed close and we keep in touch.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.