Type 2 Diabetes in Telangana: 56.7% of People Above 45 at Risk

India currently ranks second after China in the diabetes epidemic. Often referred to as the “Diabetes Capital of the world”, the disease has been widely prevalent across all age groups. While the disease can be maintained without becoming a threat with lifestyle changes, it has become impossible to find a way to prevent the disease in the first place.

Risk studies on Type-2 diabetes are quite common and a latest study done by Central University of Kerala assesses the risk of Type-2 diabetes in people aged above 45 in this country. Published under the title, “Assessing type-2 diabetes risk based on the Indian diabetes risk score among adults aged 45 and above in India”, the study assesses the risk of diabetes in non-diabetic adults aged above 45 and identifies the correlates for diabetes risk.

Conducted on 51,315 non-diabetic adults, the study was based on the Indian Diabetes Risk Score (IDRS) and the results were tabulated. A score of more than 60 was considered a high risk for diabetes. About 41.2% of 51315 adults were found to be at a high risk of getting diabetes in the future.

Coming to the states across the country, Kerala leads with 64.4% of its adults aged above 45 at a high risk of diabetes. Jammu and Kashmir takes the second spot with 64.9% of its adults at high risk. The state of Telangana also has 56.7% of its people at high risk of getting the disease.

The study also makes clear the need for local governments across states to come up with educational programs on diet and physical activity, create public spaces so that people can willingly participate in activities, etc., promote more fruit and vegetable intake, and discourage ultra-processed foods as part of diet.

The risk of diabetes can be due to modifiable or non-modifiable factors or both. Studies across decades suggest that age, family history, genetics, ethnicity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, high body mass, and blood lipid levels are major risk factors for diabetes.