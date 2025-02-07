AAP leaders support Kejriwal's 'poaching' allegations; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to poach its candidates ahead of the February 8 poll results, AAP leaders on Friday echoed the allegations of their chief, saying that the BJP was using its influence to lure their party candidates. However, the BJP has strongly denied the claim.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak asserted, "It is absolutely true, and it has been stated based on facts. Many people have received phone calls, and the number from which the calls came has been provided. It is well-known how the BJP operates, and this is part of their election management. After elections, people focus on counting, and then they do these kinds of things."

Meanwhile, an AAP candidate from Mustafabad, Adil Ahmad Khan, visited Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and stated that there had been no attempts to lure him. "No one has the audacity to call Adil Ahmad Khan. People know that I am Arvind Kejriwal's soldier. The BJP's entire bureau can go anywhere, but the way they have used their agencies in this election is absolutely shameful," he said.

The BJP has hit back, rejecting the allegations.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused Kejriwal and AAP of fabricating lies. "We all know that Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have become a machine for creating new lies. Over the past ten years, the people of Delhi have endured these lies, which is why Delhi is in a bad state today. However, Arvind Kejriwal should understand that power in Delhi is slipping away from him," he said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya echoed similar sentiments, claiming that Kejriwal is a "dishonest man, a liar who speaks falsehoods constantly."

"His biggest lie was when he claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had poisoned the Yamuna river, which exposed him. Can anyone buy a candidate? Well, maybe MLAs can be bought, but when the BJP is getting a clear mandate with more than 36 seats, why would we need to buy anyone?" said Chandoliya.

Earlier on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal directly accused the BJP of attempting to lure AAP candidates with financial and political incentives.

"Some agencies are showing that the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will be made ministers and given Rs 15 crore each," Kejriwal posted on social media platform X.

With the election results slated to be announced tomorrow, political tensions between AAP and BJP continue to escalate.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.