Mahindra's Electric Origin SVs XEV 9e, BE 6: Bookings Open from February 14, 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e Price, Features, Batter Pack, Delivery Date Unveiled
Mahindra XEV BE6 Price, Features, Batter Pack, Delivery Date Revealed
Mahindra's Electric Origin SUVs Set New Benchmarks; Bookings Open from February 14, 2025
Mahindra continues to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market with its Electric Origin SUVs, setting new benchmarks with world-class features. The overwhelming response from customers seeking these high-performance SUVs across various price points has led Mahindra to open bookings for all packs of the XEV 9e and BE 6, starting February 14, 2025, at 9 AM.
To meet the growing demand, Mahindra is implementing a structured production ramp-up, ensuring a seamless rollout. Timelines for each variant have been outlined below.
Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants and is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9e goes on sale in four variants and the price ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's the full price list:
Mahindra BE 6 (ex-showroom)
Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 18.90 lakh
Pack One Above (59 kWh): Rs 20.50 lakh
Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh
Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 24.50 lakh
Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 26.90 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e (ex-showroom)
Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh
Pack One Above (59 kWh): NA
Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 24.90 lakh
Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 27.90 lakh
Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 30.50 lakh
Mahindra and Mahindra also announced the delivery timeline of all the variants.
Pack One/One Above: August 2025
Pack Two: July 2025
Pack Three Select: June 2025
Pack Three: Mid-March 2025
Key Disclaimers:
Prices exclude charger and installation costs. Buyers can opt for a 7.2 kW charger at ₹50,000 or an 11.2 kW charger at ₹75,000.
For institutional orders (2 or more vehicles), chargers will be optional.
Prices at the time of delivery will be applicable for all variants.
Experience Pack Three:
XEV 9e Pack Three
BE 6 Pack Three
Color Options:
BE 6
Everest White
Everest White - Satin
Deep Forest
Tango Red
Nebula Blue
Desert Myst
Desert Myst - Satin
Ruby Velvet
Firestorm Orange
Stealth Black
XEV 9e
Everest White
Deep Forest
Tango Red
Desert Myst
Stealth Black