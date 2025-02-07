Mahindra's Electric Origin SVs XEV 9e, BE 6: Bookings Open from February 14, 2025

Mahindra's Electric Origin SUVs Set New Benchmarks; Bookings Open from February 14, 2025

Mahindra continues to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market with its Electric Origin SUVs, setting new benchmarks with world-class features. The overwhelming response from customers seeking these high-performance SUVs across various price points has led Mahindra to open bookings for all packs of the XEV 9e and BE 6, starting February 14, 2025, at 9 AM.

To meet the growing demand, Mahindra is implementing a structured production ramp-up, ensuring a seamless rollout. Timelines for each variant have been outlined below.

Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants and is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9e goes on sale in four variants and the price ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's the full price list:

Mahindra BE 6 (ex-showroom)

Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 18.90 lakh

Pack One Above (59 kWh): Rs 20.50 lakh

Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh

Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 24.50 lakh

Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 26.90 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e (ex-showroom)

Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh

Pack One Above (59 kWh): NA

Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 24.90 lakh

Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 27.90 lakh

Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 30.50 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra also announced the delivery timeline of all the variants.

Pack One/One Above: August 2025

Pack Two: July 2025

Pack Three Select: June 2025

Pack Three: Mid-March 2025

Key Disclaimers:

Prices exclude charger and installation costs. Buyers can opt for a 7.2 kW charger at ₹50,000 or an 11.2 kW charger at ₹75,000.

For institutional orders (2 or more vehicles), chargers will be optional.

Prices at the time of delivery will be applicable for all variants.

Experience Pack Three:

XEV 9e Pack Three

BE 6 Pack Three

Color Options:

BE 6

Everest White

Everest White - Satin

Deep Forest

Tango Red

Nebula Blue

Desert Myst

Desert Myst - Satin

Ruby Velvet

Firestorm Orange

Stealth Black

XEV 9e

Everest White

Deep Forest

Tango Red

Desert Myst

Stealth Black