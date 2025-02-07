No errors in caste survey, claims Telangana minister

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday claimed that there were no errors in the caste survey conducted in the state and asked caste groups to bring to the government's notice if they find any errors.

He appealed to opposition parties not to politicise the issue and to cooperate with the Congress government in ensuring justice for the Backward Classes (BCs).

"There is not even one per cent error in the caste survey. If there is any, bring it to our notice," he told media persons in Karimnagar.

Stating that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders did not participate in the survey, he said they were only mocking it. "Those who did not participate in the survey have no right to talk about it," he said and demanded that the BRS leaders should apologise to BCs.

Claiming that the entire country is praising the caste survey, he said few people were trying to do politics by raising doubts.

He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been demanding that the caste census should be conducted across the country.

The minister stated that Congress is ready to give 42 per cent of seats to Backward Classes in local body elections.

"The demand to conduct caste census has been there since independence. Our government successfully conducted the process. People voluntarily shared information for the purpose," he said.

The Congress leader slammed the BJP over the caste census issue. He said the BJP filed an affidavit in the court that it would not conduct caste census. He branded the BJP as a feudalistic party.

Ponnam Prabhakar said the caste survey in Telangana revealed that BCs constitute 56.33 per cent of the total population. He reiterated that this data would help the government in preparing and implementing welfare schemes.

"Based on this data, we can prepare sub-plan, implement reservation, provide jobs, and give BCs due representation in self-employment and other welfare schemes," he added.

The state government on February 4 tabled in Assembly the findings of the caste survey. The Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Centre to conduct the caste survey across the country.

Main opposition BRS and BJP have raised doubts over the accuracy of the survey data. BRS has asked the government to explain how the population of BCs came down to 56.33 per cent from 61 per cent as per the integrated household survey conducted by its government in 2014.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.