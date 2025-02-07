Adah Sharma’s ‘good reminder’ to not be ‘careless’ is hilarious

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma always adds a spoonful of humour on almost everything she shares on social media and this time she shared a “good reminder” to not be “careless” but with a dollop of laughter.

Adah took to her Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from a photo-shoot. However, the outfit she was wearing had a water stain on it. She did assert on the fact that drinking water is important, but not to be in a hurry while having it.

Adah wrote: “Paani peena bahut zaroori hai. Must hydrate self. Lekin jaldi jaldi mein peeyoge, toh dress pe giraaoge and if you want pictures with the sun setting then gire hue paani ko sukhaane ka time nahi milega . (Drinking water is very important. Must hydrate oneself. But if you drink in a hurry, you'll spill it on your dress, and if you want pictures with the setting sun, there won’t be enough time for the spilled water to dry.)

She added: “Life mein, evrything is about choices and I chose the setting sun.Photoshop karke paani ka stain nikaal sakte they, lekin i thought it would be a good reminder to not be careless okbye! P.S. har photo mein at least ek kauwe ka hona zaroori hai. (In life, everything is about choices, and I chose the setting sun. I could have used Photoshop to remove the water stain, but I thought it would be a good reminder not to be careless. Ok bye! P.S. There must be at least one crow in every photo.)”

On February 5, Adah shared a hilarious video where she humorously recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Pyaar Dosti Hai,” from the classic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

In the video, Adah introduces her followers to a quirky duo, a squirrel and a parrot, who seem to have more than just a friendship going on. With her trademark wit and playful approach, the actress brings SRK’s famous line to life in a fun and unexpected way.

In the clip, the actress jokingly narrated the interaction between the two animals, as she humorously questioned, “Pyar kya hai? Kharutai and Om ... more than ‘Just friends’???”

She continued the fun by writing, “When your date is more interested in your dessert than you. Same cheez khaa rahe hai dono... but Om shakki hai.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's film "Tumko Meri Kasam.”

