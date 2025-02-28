Telangana School Holiday Calendar 2025

As February comes to an end and March comes in, it's essential to stay updated on the upcoming public holidays in Telangana. The State Government has released a comprehensive list of holidays for 2025, encompassing national, regional, and cultural observances. Whether you're eagerly awaiting festivals, national holidays, or long weekends, this article provides you with the full schedule to plan your year accordingly.

The holiday list is so selected to cover the cultural events and regional festivals of Telangana in their diversity. Teachers, parents with working conditions, and students alike can now anticipate these holidays as a means of spending some quality time with their families.

Monthly Holidays in Telangana for 2025

Here's a rundown of the monthly holidays in Telangana in 2025:

March 14, 2025: Holi (Friday)

March 30, 2025: Ugadi (Sunday)

March 31, 2025: Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan) (Monday)

April 1, 2025: Following the Day Of Ramzan (Tuesday)

April 5, 2025: Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday (Saturday)

April 6, 2025: Shri Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 14, 2025: Dr.B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday (Monday)

April 18, 2025: Good Friday (Friday)

June 7, 2025: Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) (Saturday)

July 6, 2025: Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) (Sunday)

July 21, 2025: Bonalu (Monday)

August 15, 2025: Independence Day (Friday)

August 16, 2025: Sri Krishna Astami (Saturday)

August 27, 2025: Vinayaka Chavithi (Wednesday)

September 5, 2025: Eid Miladun Nabi (Friday)

September 21, 2025: Bathukamma Starting Day (Sunday)

October 2, 2025: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Dasara (Thursday)

October 3, 2025: Following the Day Of Dasara (Friday)

October 20, 2025: Deepavali (Monday)

November 5, 2025: Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Birthday (Wednesday)

December 25, 2025: Christmas (Thursday)

December 26, 2025: Following Day Of Christmas (Friday)

Therefore, being well aware of the upcoming public holidays in Telangana is the key to organizing your year properly. With this complete holiday list, you can optimize your holidays and enjoy quality time with your near and dear ones.

Also read: February 28 Holiday or not?