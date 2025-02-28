Akshay Oberoi has 4 dance numbers with Varun, Janhavi in ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi shared that he has four dance numbers in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” with actors Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor, as the “script demanded”.

Talking about the dance sequences, Akshay, who previously grooved with actor Hrithik Roshan in the song “Sher Khul Gaye” in “Fighter”, said: "I’ve always enjoyed dancing, but this is the first time I’ll be seen grooving to 4 songs in a single film.”

For Akshay, dancing with Hrithik was an incredible experience.

“Dancing with Hrithik Roshan in Sher Khul Gaye was an incredible experience, but that was just one song. We have Varun, Saniya and Janhvi they all are great dancers and With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I get to truly explore this side of me, and it’s such an exhilarating feeling.”

He added that the script demanded that there be that many peppy numbers.

“I have never had this opportunity to be part of a role that demanded to display so much dancing on the big screen. Until now. So excited to see how this shapes out. I for one have had a blast shooting for these numbers”.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Last month, Akshay said that he considers working in the upcoming romantic-comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” a major breakthrough in his career and said that it has taken almost 14 years to get the attention of a big banner like Dharma Productions.

He shared, “It has taken me 14 years to get the attention of a powerhouse like Dharma Productions, and for me, this is a huge personal milestone.”

“In our industry, Karan Johar's films are known not only for their storytelling but for the impact they have on the audience. Being part of a Dharma film is like joining a legacy—it’s a dream for any actor because of the immense exposure, reach, and respect that comes with it.”

