Telangana Holidays 2026: Optional Holiday for Shab-e-Qadr, General Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Telangana government has officially listed holidays for several important Islamic observances in 2026, including Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the state’s official holiday calendar, some of these days will be optional holidays while Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed as a general holiday across the state.

Optional Holidays for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida

As per the government notification, Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, will fall on March 13, 2026, while Shab-e-Qadr is expected on March 17, 2026. Both days have been listed as optional holidays in the Telangana government holiday schedule.

Optional holidays allow employees to take leave based on their personal or religious preference, but offices and institutions may continue regular operations.

General Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

For Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, the state government has marked March 21 and March 22 as general holidays. General holidays are observed statewide, meaning most government offices, schools, and institutions remain closed.

However, the exact date of Eid celebrations may vary because the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Date Depends on Moon Sighting

The final confirmation of Eid al-Fitr will be based on when the crescent moon is spotted. If the moon is sighted on March 19, Eid may be celebrated on March 20. If it is not visible that evening, the festival is likely to be observed on March 21.

Moon Sighting Committee Meeting

To confirm the festival date, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, commonly referred to as the Moon Sighting Committee, will hold a meeting on March 19. The committee will review moon-sighting reports and officially announce the date for Eid celebrations.

Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The day usually begins with special Eid prayers (namaz) at mosques and Eidgahs, followed by gatherings with family and friends, festive meals, and charitable acts.

With Eid-ul-Fitr declared as a general holiday, people across Telangana will have the opportunity to celebrate the festival with their communities once the moon sighting officially confirms the date.