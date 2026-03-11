LPG Shortage in Hyderabad: PGs, Hostels and Hotels Face Commercial Gas Crisis

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect the hospitality sector in several major Indian cities. Reports from Mumbai suggest that nearly 20 percent of hotels and restaurants have already shut down due to the shortage. If the supply problem continues, industry representatives fear that up to half of the establishments may be forced to close.

Similar concerns are being raised in cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru, and now the situation is beginning to impact Hyderabad as well. The ongoing tensions in West Asia are believed to be disrupting the global supply of oil and gas, which is indirectly affecting the availability of commercial LPG cylinders in Indian cities.

Supply Halt Raises Alarm in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, vendors say oil companies have stopped accepting fresh indents for commercial cylinders. As a result, the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders has reportedly been halted since Monday. This has created uncertainty for businesses that rely heavily on LPG for daily cooking operations.

The shortage is particularly worrying for hostels, hotels, and restaurants, where cooking depends almost entirely on commercial gas cylinders. Hostel managers warn that if the situation continues for a few more days, preparing meals for residents will become extremely difficult.

Many hostels have already begun reducing their daily menu to cope with the limited gas supply. Normally, paying guest (PG) hostels serve breakfast items such as idli, dosa, puri or bonda, followed by lunch with chapati, rice, dal and curry, and dinner with curry and fried items. However, several dishes have now been removed from the breakfast and dinner menus to conserve fuel.

Growing Concern in the IT Corridor

The issue has sparked intense discussions across Hyderabad’s IT corridor, where thousands of professionals and students stay in PG hostels. Estimates suggest that the city has around 11,000 hostels and more than 3,000 hotels and restaurants.

Nearly one million residents, including IT employees, blue-collar workers and students pursuing various courses, depend on these hostels for accommodation and food. Areas such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Serilingampally, Gopanpally, Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Manikonda, LB Nagar, Uppal and Secunderabad have hundreds of PG hostels and guest houses.

Within the IT corridor itself, places like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Kukatpally and Kondapur together host nearly 1,000 restaurants and eateries, most of which depend on LPG for their kitchens. With the supply disrupted, the shortage could severely affect daily operations.

There are also reports that in some areas commercial cylinders are being sold illegally at double the regular price, indicating the growing demand and limited availability.

Impact on Consumers and Businesses

Most hotels usually keep enough LPG stock for two to three days. If the supply does not resume soon, many establishments may have no option but to temporarily shut their kitchens.

Hotel association representatives say it will become extremely difficult to run businesses if the shortage continues. They have urged the government to intervene immediately and restore normal supply.

The situation is particularly sensitive because the month of Ramadan is currently underway, a time when restaurant business in Hyderabad generally increases. Some relief is available for establishments preparing Hyderabadi haleem, as many of them use traditional wood-fired stoves. However, other restaurants that rely entirely on gas are facing significant challenges.

Several eateries are now considering reducing menu options or shortening operating hours until the supply stabilizes.

Hostel Associations Seek Government Intervention

Amarnath Reddy, president of the IT Corridor Hostels Association, said the stoppage of commercial cylinder supply has severely affected PG hostels. Cooking on wood-fired stoves is not a practical solution when meals need to be served on time to hundreds of residents.

He urged both the central and state governments to take quick steps to restore the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The association has also announced a media conference scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Prashanti Hills in Raidurg. During the meeting, association leaders plan to explain how the shortage is affecting hostel operations across the IT corridor.

Rise in LPG Bookings

Meanwhile, officials say that news about possible gas shortages due to the West Asia conflict has triggered a surge in bookings. Compared to normal days, LPG bookings have increased by around 15 to 20 percent.

Authorities believe many consumers are placing orders even when they do not immediately need a cylinder, which is putting additional pressure on the supply chain. To manage the situation, the minimum gap between two cylinder bookings has been increased from 21 days to 25 days.

Officials insist that sufficient stocks are available and have advised consumers not to panic. They also requested people to book cylinders only when necessary and follow energy-saving practices in their kitchens.

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