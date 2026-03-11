Hyderabad Braces for Rising Heat as Temperature Expected to Hit 34°C

Residents of Hyderabad should prepare for warmer and drier weather conditions in the coming days, with temperatures expected to climb to around 34°C. Weather officials have forecast clear skies and strong sunshine across the city, indicating the early arrival of summer-like conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience hot daytime temperatures accompanied by low humidity levels. These dry conditions are expected to make the weather feel warmer, especially during the afternoon hours when the sun’s intensity will be at its peak.

Meteorologists say the heat is largely due to dry winds moving across the region, which reduce moisture in the atmosphere and contribute to rising temperatures. As a result, residents may experience discomfort during the daytime despite the temperature remaining in the mid-30°C range.

Across Telangana, several districts are already witnessing higher temperatures, with some areas recording readings above 36°C. In certain regions, temperatures have even approached 39°C, signaling a gradual increase in heat across the state.

Weather experts have also warned that the UV index could reach very high levels, which may increase the risk of sunburn or heat-related discomfort for people who stay outdoors for long periods. Authorities are advising residents to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Despite the hot daytime weather, nights in Hyderabad are expected to remain relatively pleasant, with temperatures dropping to around 20–22°C, offering some relief from the daytime heat.

The forecast also suggests that no rainfall is likely in the immediate future, as there are currently no weather systems developing over nearby seas. For now, the city is expected to continue experiencing hot, dry, and sunny conditions over the next few days.