Vijay Thalapathy–Trisha Marriage Rumours Explode After Viral Photo

A photo circulating widely on social media has sparked speculation that Tamil superstar Vijay secretly married actress Trisha Krishnan. The image shows the two actors dressed in traditional wedding attire, sitting together with garlands around their necks, suggesting they had tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The viral post claimed that the alleged wedding took place on March 9 in a small family event in Chennai. The image quickly gained traction online, with fans sharing and debating whether the two stars had indeed gotten married secretly.

Interestingly, the picture also appears to show several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry attending the ceremony, including actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya, which made the image appear even more convincing to fans.

However, a closer examination revealed that the viral photo is not genuine. Reports indicate that the image was created using AI tools and shared online purely as fan-made content. In fact, the caption accompanying the image itself mentions that it is an AI-generated image meant for entertainment purposes only.

Another reason casting doubt on the claim is the lack of confirmation from either Vijay or Trisha. Neither actor has shared the photo or made any statement regarding such a wedding.

The photo gained attention at a time when rumours about the relationship between Vijay and Trisha have been circulating for nearly two years. Speculation intensified after reports about Vijay’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha, became public.

Although fans continue to discuss the possibility of a relationship between the two stars, there is no official confirmation regarding a marriage. As of now, the viral wedding photo has been confirmed to be fake and AI-generated.