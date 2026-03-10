March 11 School Holiday or Not? Check Latest Update for Students

Many students and parents are searching online to know whether March 11 is a school holiday or a regular working day. As of now, March 11 is not declared a nationwide school holiday in India, since there are no major festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on this date.

Most schools across the country will therefore function normally on March 11. Classes are expected to run according to the regular timetable unless any local administration or district authority announces a special holiday due to weather conditions, examinations, or other regional reasons.

Schools in Major States Likely to Remain Open

In several major states, schools are expected to remain open as usual. These include:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Students in these states are expected to attend school normally on March 11, as there are no official announcements regarding closures.

Possible Local Holidays in Some Regions

Although there is no nationwide school holiday, sometimes district administrations declare local holidays for reasons such as extreme weather, local festivals, examinations, or administrative events. These decisions vary from district to district and are usually announced by local authorities or school management.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Students and parents are advised to check updates from their respective schools or local education department notifications to confirm whether there are any last-minute announcements.

At present, March 11 remains a regular school day for most states across India, and educational institutions are expected to operate as usual.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Likely in North Andhra, Heat Intensifies in Telangana